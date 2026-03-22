PM Modi Breaks Record: Unwavering Service and Nation-First Governance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving head of government in India, completing 8,931 days in public service. Esteemed ministers and leaders praised Modi's nation-first governance and transformative contributions to India's development. His enduring devotion reflects in his significant achievements in both Gujarat and national leadership.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new record by becoming the longest-serving head of government in India, with 8,931 days in public office. Esteemed ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, lauded Modi's deep commitment to nation-first governance and his transformative impact on India's development.
Modi's leadership has been marked by a focus on empowering the underprivileged, infrastructural growth, and enhancing India's global standing. Throughout his tenure, he has garnered unparalleled trust and support, evidenced by his consecutive electoral victories as both Gujarat Chief Minister and India's Prime Minister.
Under Modi's leadership, India has witnessed rapid progress in various sectors, including infrastructure, digital innovation, and public welfare schemes. His unwavering service and dedication continue to shape the nation's growth story, further strengthening India's position on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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