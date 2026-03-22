Congress Confirms Candidates for Karnataka By-Polls Amidst Family Legacy and Rivalries
Congress has announced Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as candidates for upcoming by-polls in Bagalkot and Davangere South, following the deaths of former MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The decision comes amidst internal party discussions and challenges from various aspirants and community groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:12 IST
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- India
In a strategic move amidst ongoing familial and political complexities, the Congress has declared Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as its candidates for the Assembly by-polls in Bagalkot and Davangere South.
The by-elections were precipitated by the recent deaths of Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, with the party opting to uphold legacies by nominating family members.
Following a series of deliberations led by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the decision closes a contentious chapter marked by internal divides and high-stakes bettings from other aspirants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- by-polls
- Karnataka
- Assembly
- Meti
- Mallikarjun
- Shivashankarappa
- elections
- BJP
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