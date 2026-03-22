Left Menu

Congress Confirms Candidates for Karnataka By-Polls Amidst Family Legacy and Rivalries

Congress has announced Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as candidates for upcoming by-polls in Bagalkot and Davangere South, following the deaths of former MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The decision comes amidst internal party discussions and challenges from various aspirants and community groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:12 IST
Congress Confirms Candidates for Karnataka By-Polls Amidst Family Legacy and Rivalries
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move amidst ongoing familial and political complexities, the Congress has declared Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as its candidates for the Assembly by-polls in Bagalkot and Davangere South.

The by-elections were precipitated by the recent deaths of Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, with the party opting to uphold legacies by nominating family members.

Following a series of deliberations led by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the decision closes a contentious chapter marked by internal divides and high-stakes bettings from other aspirants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
3
Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

 Global
4
Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026