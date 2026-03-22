Congress Confirms Candidates for Karnataka By-Polls Amidst Family Legacy and Rivalries

In a strategic move amidst ongoing familial and political complexities, the Congress has declared Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as its candidates for the Assembly by-polls in Bagalkot and Davangere South.

The by-elections were precipitated by the recent deaths of Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, with the party opting to uphold legacies by nominating family members.

Following a series of deliberations led by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the decision closes a contentious chapter marked by internal divides and high-stakes bettings from other aspirants.

(With inputs from agencies.)