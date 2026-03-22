Tourists Caught Flying Drone in Restricted Kochi Zone

In a recent incident at Fort Kochi, police have registered a case against two U.S nationals for allegedly operating a drone in a restricted zone near the Coast Guard Headquarters.

The tourists, Katie Michelle Phelps, 32, and Christopher Ross Harvey, 35, both from California, were apprehended on Saturday morning as they flew the drone to record videos.

Though they were subsequently released, the tourists face ongoing investigations and have been mandated to reappear. The area, popular among tourists, falls under a red zone where drone usage is strictly regulated.

(With inputs from agencies.)