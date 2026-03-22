Tourists Caught Flying Drone in Restricted Kochi Zone
Two US tourists, Katie Michelle Phelps and Christopher Ross Harvey, were caught flying a drone near the Coast Guard Headquarters in Fort Kochi, leading to a case being filed against them. The drone and a laptop were seized, and they were released with orders to appear for further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent incident at Fort Kochi, police have registered a case against two U.S nationals for allegedly operating a drone in a restricted zone near the Coast Guard Headquarters.
The tourists, Katie Michelle Phelps, 32, and Christopher Ross Harvey, 35, both from California, were apprehended on Saturday morning as they flew the drone to record videos.
Though they were subsequently released, the tourists face ongoing investigations and have been mandated to reappear. The area, popular among tourists, falls under a red zone where drone usage is strictly regulated.
(With inputs from agencies.)