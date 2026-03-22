Left Menu

Tourists Caught Flying Drone in Restricted Kochi Zone

Two US tourists, Katie Michelle Phelps and Christopher Ross Harvey, were caught flying a drone near the Coast Guard Headquarters in Fort Kochi, leading to a case being filed against them. The drone and a laptop were seized, and they were released with orders to appear for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:46 IST
Tourists Caught Flying Drone in Restricted Kochi Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident at Fort Kochi, police have registered a case against two U.S nationals for allegedly operating a drone in a restricted zone near the Coast Guard Headquarters.

The tourists, Katie Michelle Phelps, 32, and Christopher Ross Harvey, 35, both from California, were apprehended on Saturday morning as they flew the drone to record videos.

Though they were subsequently released, the tourists face ongoing investigations and have been mandated to reappear. The area, popular among tourists, falls under a red zone where drone usage is strictly regulated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026