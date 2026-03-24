Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Critical Power Disconnect

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has lost its connection to the 750kv Dniprovska line, as reported on Tuesday. This has left the plant dependent on its only backup line for external power, raising concerns over stability and safety.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) disclosed this information in a statement shared on the social platform X. The IAEA emphasized the critical nature of the power supply situation at the plant, which underscores the fragile balance in its operational dynamics.

Experts warn that reliance on a single backup line increases risk and highlights the need for immediate attention to energy infrastructure solutions to ensure continuous and safe energy production at such crucial facilities.