'Amma' 2-wheelers will be provided to 5 lakh working women with subsidy of Rs 25,000, says AIADMK in manifesto in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:45 IST
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'Amma' 2-wheelers will be provided to 5 lakh working women with subsidy of Rs 25,000, says AIADMK in manifesto in Chennai.
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