Euro Zone Stagflation Alarms: War Impact & Economic Strains
The euro zone's private sector growth has nearly stalled due to rising inflation and supply chain issues exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. Key economic indicators show mounting pressures, with manufacturing costs soaring and supply delays increasing. These factors contribute to stagnating economic growth amidst global uncertainties.
The euro zone's private sector growth is on the brink of stalling as inflation skyrockets, fueled by the U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran. Rising oil prices shut down significant transport routes, propelling inflation and stunting economic growth. Higher costs are shrinking household purchasing power and corporate profit margins, shaking business confidence. Notably, the S&P Global flash euro zone Composite PMI sank to 50.5 in March, amid input costs reaching a three-year high and severe supply chain disruptions—the worst since 2022.
Manufacturing prices rose sharply, and delivery times worsened, signaling upcoming price hikes and delays. Countries like Austria, Finland, and Portugal foresee reduced growth due to increased energy expenses. Although economists don't foresee a recession, with growth hovering at roughly 1%, the region has scant margin for error.
Germany holds steady amid broader economic strain, unlike France, where business confidence has plummeted. The impact of trade tariffs and dwindling export figures from the EU, particularly to the U.S., has compounded economic woes. Rising interest and mortgage rates are further straining disposable incomes, elevating concerns of sustained inflationary pressures, as emphasized by economists and major financial institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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