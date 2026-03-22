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Dance Academy Raided, Prostitution Racket Uncovered

Authorities dismantled a prostitution ring disguised as a dance academy in Solapur, Maharashtra, rescuing 25 women. Five individuals face charges of human trafficking. The operation involved police and NGOs, leading to the victims' relocation to a rehabilitation center. Investigations revealed connections to other establishments allegedly involved in the illicit trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:03 IST
Dance Academy Raided, Prostitution Racket Uncovered
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In a significant law enforcement operation, Maharashtra police uncovered a prostitution network functioning under the guise of a dance academy, Swaranjali Kala Kendra, in Solapur district.

A total of 25 women, including individuals from West Bengal, were rescued during a joint raid by the Tembhurni police station and NGOs Harmony Foundation and Exodus Road India Foundation.

Five suspects, one being a woman, have been arrested on human trafficking charges. The raid followed leads suggesting affiliations with Swagat Lodge, implicating a wider network of trafficking across districts and states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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