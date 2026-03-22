Dance Academy Raided, Prostitution Racket Uncovered

In a significant law enforcement operation, Maharashtra police uncovered a prostitution network functioning under the guise of a dance academy, Swaranjali Kala Kendra, in Solapur district.

A total of 25 women, including individuals from West Bengal, were rescued during a joint raid by the Tembhurni police station and NGOs Harmony Foundation and Exodus Road India Foundation.

Five suspects, one being a woman, have been arrested on human trafficking charges. The raid followed leads suggesting affiliations with Swagat Lodge, implicating a wider network of trafficking across districts and states.

(With inputs from agencies.)