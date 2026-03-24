Gauteng Education MEC Calls for Community Action on School Safety

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed deep shock and grief following the fatal stabbing of two learners in separate incidents in Johannesburg and Ennerdale, raising fresh concerns over learner safety beyond school premises.

The incidents, which occurred within days of each other, have prompted the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) to deploy psycho-social support teams and call for stronger community intervention to curb violence affecting schoolchildren.

Two Separate Fatal Incidents Shock School Communities

According to the department:

A 17-year-old Grade 8 learner from Forest High School was assaulted and stabbed on Friday, March 20, at a park near the school after classes The learner was hospitalised and later transferred to another facility, where he succumbed to his injuries

In a separate case, a Grade 12 learner from Daleview Secondary School was fatally stabbed on Monday The incident occurred in an open veld while the learner was walking home from school



Both cases are currently under police investigation, with authorities working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attacks.

Government Deploys Psycho-Social Support

In response to the tragedies, the Gauteng Department of Education has activated psycho-social support services to assist:

Learners affected by the incidents

Educators and school staff

Bereaved families

The intervention aims to provide counselling and emotional support during what officials described as a deeply traumatic period for both school communities.

MEC Condemns Violence, Calls for Collective Responsibility

MEC Chiloane described the incidents as a “deeply painful loss” for the education sector and extended condolences to the affected families.

“Violence against learners, whether within or outside school premises, is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.”

He urged communities to play an active role in ensuring learner safety:

Work closely with law enforcement agencies

Help identify and bring perpetrators to justice

Promote a culture of collective responsibility in protecting children

Growing Concern Over Learner Safety Beyond School Grounds

While schools have implemented safety protocols within campuses, incidents occurring outside school premises—during commutes or in nearby areas—remain a major challenge.

Experts point to:

Lack of safe transport and secure routes for learners

Community-level crime and violence

Insufficient monitoring in high-risk zones around schools

Renewed Focus on Safe School Environments

The incidents have reignited calls for:

Stronger school-community-police partnerships

Increased patrols in school zones and routes

Expanded violence prevention and awareness programmes

Better support systems for at-risk youth

Key Takeaways

Two learners killed in separate stabbing incidents in Gauteng

Cases occurred outside school premises, highlighting safety gaps

Government has deployed psycho-social support services

MEC calls for community and law enforcement collaboration

A Call to Protect Learners

As investigations continue, authorities have stressed that ensuring the safety of learners requires a whole-of-society approach, extending beyond school gates into communities.

The Gauteng Education Department reiterated its commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure that schools remain safe spaces for learning—and that learners are protected on their journey to and from school.