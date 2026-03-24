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Village Leader Surrenders After Controversial Wildlife Incident

Vellanad village panchayat president, 'Vellanad' Sasi, surrendered to forest officials after being on the run for allegedly killing a porcupine. The protected species' death prompted an investigation, as it is a serious wildlife violation punishable by imprisonment. Sasi was taken for a medical check before appearing in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:35 IST
Village Leader Surrenders After Controversial Wildlife Incident
Sasi
  • Country:
  • India

Vellanad's panchayat president, Sasi, surrendered to authorities over allegations of killing a porcupine, a protected species, in a highly publicized incident.

The act, captured on television, showed Sasi attacking the animal, leading to charges under the Wildlife Protection Act, carrying potential imprisonment and fines.

This case highlights the importance of wildlife conservation laws and the consequences of violations, with Sasi's surrender marking a critical juncture in the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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