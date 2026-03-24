Village Leader Surrenders After Controversial Wildlife Incident

Vellanad's panchayat president, Sasi, surrendered to authorities over allegations of killing a porcupine, a protected species, in a highly publicized incident.

The act, captured on television, showed Sasi attacking the animal, leading to charges under the Wildlife Protection Act, carrying potential imprisonment and fines.

This case highlights the importance of wildlife conservation laws and the consequences of violations, with Sasi's surrender marking a critical juncture in the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)