International Arrests: Drug Trafficking Crackdown in Nepal

Nepal's authorities have intensified their fight against drug trafficking with the arrest of a Thai and an Indian national in two separate incidents.

On Monday night, Thai national Yongyut Thuion was detained at Tribhuvan International Airport with 3 kg 345 grams of marijuana during a routine security check.

In another incident, Indian national Jitu Kumar, along with two Nepalese accomplices, was caught with 18 grams of brown sugar at Balaju Chowk. The operation also netted currency in local and Indian denominations, and investigations are ongoing.