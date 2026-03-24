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Saina Nehwal Celebrates Telangana Sports Initiative at Chief Minister's Cup

Olympic badminton player Saina Nehwal expresses gratitude towards the Telangana government for her invitation to the Chief Minister's Cup ceremony, and hopes for more sports achievements from the state. She extends wishes to the Indian team for the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup, while Telangana's sports initiative fosters grassroots talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:19 IST
Saina Nehwal Celebrates Telangana Sports Initiative at Chief Minister's Cup
Saina Nehwal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Olympian badminton star Saina Nehwal attended the closing ceremony of the Chief Minister's Cup 2025 in Hyderabad, where she thanked the Telangana government for the invitation and expressed pride in the state's burgeoning sports talent. Nehwal wished success for the Indian team in the upcoming 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup competitions.

Key dignitaries, including Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari and Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy, participated in the event at LB Stadium, underlining the government's commitment to nurturing sports talent from the grassroots. The Chief Minister's Cup is part of a broader initiative to bolster the sports ecosystem across Telangana.

As India gears up for the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup in Denmark, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has curated a blend of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers. Names like Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu are set to lead the charge, along with fresh faces ready to make their mark on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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