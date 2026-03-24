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Boosting India's Global Presence: Innovations in Food Processing and Eco-Inclusive Packaging

Union Minister Chirag Paswan highlights the pivotal role of collaboration among industry, regulatory bodies, and research institutions for sustainable growth in food processing. Speaking at a Jamia Millia Islamia conference, he emphasized the importance of quality and global standards in transforming India into a global food basket and achieving 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:19 IST
Boosting India's Global Presence: Innovations in Food Processing and Eco-Inclusive Packaging
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Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between industry, regulatory bodies, and research institutions to foster sustainable growth in the food processing sector. Addressing a conference at Jamia Millia Islamia, Paswan expressed the significance of eco-inclusive packaging in ensuring food safety and contributing to India's global competitiveness in the sector.

The conference, attended by over 300 NGOs, highlighted the transformative role of the food processing industry in delivering high-quality and nutritious food products worldwide. Paswan underscored the necessity of aligning with global standards and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', which aims to enhance India's reputation as a global food basket by ensuring widespread availability of 'Made in India' food products.

Paswan also stressed addressing challenges like food wastage and adopting environmentally responsible practices. As the government supports emerging entrepreneurs through schemes like PMFME, the minister encouraged youth to tap opportunities within the sector to realize the country's growth vision. Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif added the importance of collaboration in advancing sustainability and inclusion.

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