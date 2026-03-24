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India Accelerates TB Elimination Drive: JP Nadda Launches 100-Day Campaign, AI App and Expanded Screening Push

The national-level event highlighted India’s transition from a government-led programme to a “whole-of-society movement” aimed at achieving a TB-Mukt Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:54 IST
India Accelerates TB Elimination Drive: JP Nadda Launches 100-Day Campaign, AI App and Expanded Screening Push
The Minister described this as a “game-changing shift”, as asymptomatic patients often remain undetected and continue transmission. Image Credit: X(@MoHFW_INDIA)
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  • India

Reaffirming India’s resolve to eliminate tuberculosis ahead of global targets, Union Health Minister Shri J. P. Nadda on World TB Day announced a major expansion of India’s TB elimination strategy, including a 100-day intensified campaign, AI-powered tools, and deeper community participation.

The national-level event highlighted India’s transition from a government-led programme to a “whole-of-society movement” aimed at achieving a TB-Mukt Bharat.

India Outpaces Global Progress in TB Reduction

Highlighting key achievements, the Minister noted:

  • 21% reduction in TB incidence since 2015

  • 25% decline in TB mortality

  • 92% treatment coverage nationwide

  • Undetected cases reduced from 10 lakh+ to under 1 lakh annually

“These achievements reflect a decade of sustained, innovation-driven and people-centric efforts,” Shri Nadda said.

100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Campaign Launched

To accelerate progress, the government has launched a focused 100-day campaign targeting last-mile gaps.

Key Features:

  • Coverage of 1.58 lakh villages and urban wards

  • Micro-level planning for each area

  • Focus on vulnerable populations:

    • Urban poor

    • Tribal communities

    • Migrant groups

The campaign aims to strengthen:

  • Early detection

  • Equitable access to treatment

  • Localised implementation strategies

Massive Screening Drive Identifies “Invisible” TB Cases

India’s intensified screening strategy has delivered unprecedented results:

  • 20 crore+ individuals screened since Dec 2024

  • 32.65 lakh TB cases detected

  • 10.9 lakh asymptomatic cases identified

The Minister described this as a “game-changing shift”, as asymptomatic patients often remain undetected and continue transmission.

AI and Digital Tools Power Next Phase

A major highlight was the launch of the TB Mukt Bharat App, featuring:

  • “Khushi” AI chatbot

  • Multilingual support

  • Access on entry-level smartphones

The app provides:

  • Symptom guidance

  • Information on entitlements

  • Nearest diagnostic centres

This aims to bridge the gap between symptom onset and treatment access.

Advanced Diagnostics and Decentralised Care

The government has significantly expanded diagnostic infrastructure:

  • 3,000+ AI-enabled portable X-ray units

  • 9,800+ NAAT laboratories

  • Integration across 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

These measures ensure doorstep diagnostics and decentralised care delivery.

Breakthrough Treatment: 6-Month Regimen for Drug-Resistant TB

The introduction of the BPaLM regimen has reduced treatment duration:

  • From 20 months to just 6 months

This is expected to:

  • Improve patient adherence

  • Increase treatment success rates

Funding Boost and Research Leadership

Government investment in TB elimination has increased significantly:

  • From ₹640 crore (2015-16)

  • To ₹6,356 crore (2025-26)

India is also leading global TB research through ICMR innovations, including:

  • TrueNat molecular diagnostic platform (WHO-endorsed)

Community Participation Drives the Movement

The Minister emphasised Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) as a key pillar:

  • 7.16 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras supporting patients

  • Involvement of 24+ ministries and 30,000 elected representatives

  • 67,933 TB-free Gram Panchayats achieved

The initiative is now expanding to cities through the TB-Free Urban Ward Programme.

Social Support Strengthened

Under Nikshay Poshan Yojana:

  • ₹4,590 crore transferred

  • Benefitting 1.39 crore TB patients

Additional support includes:

  • Nutritional assistance

  • Psychosocial care via volunteers

Strengthening Last-Mile Access

The Minister also flagged off Ni-kshay Vahan to:

  • Improve outreach in remote and underserved areas

  • Ensure better access to diagnostics and treatment services

Key Takeaways

  • Launch of 100-day mission-mode TB campaign

  • AI-powered TB Mukt Bharat App for public access

  • Detection of 10.9 lakh asymptomatic TB cases

  • Major expansion of diagnostic and treatment infrastructure

  • Strong focus on community participation and social support

Toward a TB-Free India

Shri Nadda reiterated that TB elimination requires both medical intervention and social transformation, including:

  • Removing stigma

  • Encouraging early testing

  • Ensuring community support

With a combination of technology, funding, research, and grassroots participation, India is positioning itself to achieve TB elimination ahead of global targets, setting a model for other nations.

 

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