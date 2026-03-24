India Accelerates TB Elimination Drive: JP Nadda Launches 100-Day Campaign, AI App and Expanded Screening Push

Reaffirming India’s resolve to eliminate tuberculosis ahead of global targets, Union Health Minister Shri J. P. Nadda on World TB Day announced a major expansion of India’s TB elimination strategy, including a 100-day intensified campaign, AI-powered tools, and deeper community participation.

The national-level event highlighted India’s transition from a government-led programme to a “whole-of-society movement” aimed at achieving a TB-Mukt Bharat.

India Outpaces Global Progress in TB Reduction

Highlighting key achievements, the Minister noted:

21% reduction in TB incidence since 2015

25% decline in TB mortality

92% treatment coverage nationwide

Undetected cases reduced from 10 lakh+ to under 1 lakh annually

“These achievements reflect a decade of sustained, innovation-driven and people-centric efforts,” Shri Nadda said.

100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Campaign Launched

To accelerate progress, the government has launched a focused 100-day campaign targeting last-mile gaps.

Key Features:

Coverage of 1.58 lakh villages and urban wards

Micro-level planning for each area

Focus on vulnerable populations: Urban poor Tribal communities Migrant groups



The campaign aims to strengthen:

Early detection

Equitable access to treatment

Localised implementation strategies

Massive Screening Drive Identifies “Invisible” TB Cases

India’s intensified screening strategy has delivered unprecedented results:

20 crore+ individuals screened since Dec 2024

32.65 lakh TB cases detected

10.9 lakh asymptomatic cases identified

The Minister described this as a “game-changing shift”, as asymptomatic patients often remain undetected and continue transmission.

AI and Digital Tools Power Next Phase

A major highlight was the launch of the TB Mukt Bharat App, featuring:

“Khushi” AI chatbot

Multilingual support

Access on entry-level smartphones

The app provides:

Symptom guidance

Information on entitlements

Nearest diagnostic centres

This aims to bridge the gap between symptom onset and treatment access.

Advanced Diagnostics and Decentralised Care

The government has significantly expanded diagnostic infrastructure:

3,000+ AI-enabled portable X-ray units

9,800+ NAAT laboratories

Integration across 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

These measures ensure doorstep diagnostics and decentralised care delivery.

Breakthrough Treatment: 6-Month Regimen for Drug-Resistant TB

The introduction of the BPaLM regimen has reduced treatment duration:

From 20 months to just 6 months

This is expected to:

Improve patient adherence

Increase treatment success rates

Funding Boost and Research Leadership

Government investment in TB elimination has increased significantly:

From ₹640 crore (2015-16)

To ₹6,356 crore (2025-26)

India is also leading global TB research through ICMR innovations, including:

TrueNat molecular diagnostic platform (WHO-endorsed)

Community Participation Drives the Movement

The Minister emphasised Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) as a key pillar:

7.16 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras supporting patients

Involvement of 24+ ministries and 30,000 elected representatives

67,933 TB-free Gram Panchayats achieved

The initiative is now expanding to cities through the TB-Free Urban Ward Programme.

Social Support Strengthened

Under Nikshay Poshan Yojana:

₹4,590 crore transferred

Benefitting 1.39 crore TB patients

Additional support includes:

Nutritional assistance

Psychosocial care via volunteers

Strengthening Last-Mile Access

The Minister also flagged off Ni-kshay Vahan to:

Improve outreach in remote and underserved areas

Ensure better access to diagnostics and treatment services

Key Takeaways

Launch of 100-day mission-mode TB campaign

AI-powered TB Mukt Bharat App for public access

Detection of 10.9 lakh asymptomatic TB cases

Major expansion of diagnostic and treatment infrastructure

Strong focus on community participation and social support

Toward a TB-Free India

Shri Nadda reiterated that TB elimination requires both medical intervention and social transformation, including:

Removing stigma

Encouraging early testing

Ensuring community support

With a combination of technology, funding, research, and grassroots participation, India is positioning itself to achieve TB elimination ahead of global targets, setting a model for other nations.