India Accelerates TB Elimination Drive: JP Nadda Launches 100-Day Campaign, AI App and Expanded Screening Push
The national-level event highlighted India’s transition from a government-led programme to a “whole-of-society movement” aimed at achieving a TB-Mukt Bharat.
- Country:
- India
Reaffirming India’s resolve to eliminate tuberculosis ahead of global targets, Union Health Minister Shri J. P. Nadda on World TB Day announced a major expansion of India’s TB elimination strategy, including a 100-day intensified campaign, AI-powered tools, and deeper community participation.
The national-level event highlighted India’s transition from a government-led programme to a “whole-of-society movement” aimed at achieving a TB-Mukt Bharat.
India Outpaces Global Progress in TB Reduction
Highlighting key achievements, the Minister noted:
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21% reduction in TB incidence since 2015
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25% decline in TB mortality
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92% treatment coverage nationwide
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Undetected cases reduced from 10 lakh+ to under 1 lakh annually
“These achievements reflect a decade of sustained, innovation-driven and people-centric efforts,” Shri Nadda said.
100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Campaign Launched
To accelerate progress, the government has launched a focused 100-day campaign targeting last-mile gaps.
Key Features:
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Coverage of 1.58 lakh villages and urban wards
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Micro-level planning for each area
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Focus on vulnerable populations:
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Urban poor
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Tribal communities
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Migrant groups
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The campaign aims to strengthen:
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Early detection
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Equitable access to treatment
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Localised implementation strategies
Massive Screening Drive Identifies “Invisible” TB Cases
India’s intensified screening strategy has delivered unprecedented results:
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20 crore+ individuals screened since Dec 2024
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32.65 lakh TB cases detected
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10.9 lakh asymptomatic cases identified
The Minister described this as a “game-changing shift”, as asymptomatic patients often remain undetected and continue transmission.
AI and Digital Tools Power Next Phase
A major highlight was the launch of the TB Mukt Bharat App, featuring:
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“Khushi” AI chatbot
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Multilingual support
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Access on entry-level smartphones
The app provides:
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Symptom guidance
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Information on entitlements
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Nearest diagnostic centres
This aims to bridge the gap between symptom onset and treatment access.
Advanced Diagnostics and Decentralised Care
The government has significantly expanded diagnostic infrastructure:
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3,000+ AI-enabled portable X-ray units
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9,800+ NAAT laboratories
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Integration across 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
These measures ensure doorstep diagnostics and decentralised care delivery.
Breakthrough Treatment: 6-Month Regimen for Drug-Resistant TB
The introduction of the BPaLM regimen has reduced treatment duration:
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From 20 months to just 6 months
This is expected to:
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Improve patient adherence
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Increase treatment success rates
Funding Boost and Research Leadership
Government investment in TB elimination has increased significantly:
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From ₹640 crore (2015-16)
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To ₹6,356 crore (2025-26)
India is also leading global TB research through ICMR innovations, including:
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TrueNat molecular diagnostic platform (WHO-endorsed)
Community Participation Drives the Movement
The Minister emphasised Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) as a key pillar:
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7.16 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras supporting patients
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Involvement of 24+ ministries and 30,000 elected representatives
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67,933 TB-free Gram Panchayats achieved
The initiative is now expanding to cities through the TB-Free Urban Ward Programme.
Social Support Strengthened
Under Nikshay Poshan Yojana:
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₹4,590 crore transferred
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Benefitting 1.39 crore TB patients
Additional support includes:
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Nutritional assistance
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Psychosocial care via volunteers
Strengthening Last-Mile Access
The Minister also flagged off Ni-kshay Vahan to:
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Improve outreach in remote and underserved areas
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Ensure better access to diagnostics and treatment services
Key Takeaways
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Launch of 100-day mission-mode TB campaign
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AI-powered TB Mukt Bharat App for public access
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Detection of 10.9 lakh asymptomatic TB cases
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Major expansion of diagnostic and treatment infrastructure
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Strong focus on community participation and social support
Toward a TB-Free India
Shri Nadda reiterated that TB elimination requires both medical intervention and social transformation, including:
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Removing stigma
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Encouraging early testing
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Ensuring community support
With a combination of technology, funding, research, and grassroots participation, India is positioning itself to achieve TB elimination ahead of global targets, setting a model for other nations.