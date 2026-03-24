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Drone Devastation: Attack on Ivano-Frankivsk

A Russian drone attack in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, resulted in two deaths and injuries to four individuals, including a six-year-old child. The assault damaged a maternity ward and ten residential buildings, according to regional officials. The attack highlights the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:08 IST
Drone Devastation: Attack on Ivano-Frankivsk
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a troubling expansion of conflict, a Russian drone strike on Tuesday targeted the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk, claiming two lives and wounding four others, local authorities reported.

The regional governor disclosed that among those injured was a six-year-old child. The attack, which took place in broad daylight, wreaked havoc on a maternity ward and affected ten residential buildings.

This incident underscores the relentless nature of the ongoing conflict and its dire ramifications for innocent civilians in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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