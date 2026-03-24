Mexico and Brazil Forge Deepwater Oil Partnership Plans

In an emerging development, Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras may soon collaborate with Mexico's Pemex on deepwater oil projects in the Gulf of Mexico. The proposal, suggested by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, focuses on leveraging Petrobras's deepwater operational expertise.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced intentions to consider this potential partnership, expressing the need for Pemex to enhance its expertise in deepwater ventures. Pemex, with its existing joint projects with private companies, seeks to increase output by initiating significant new projects in the Gulf.

A meeting with Petrobras's president, Magda Chambriard, and Mexican officials, including Sheinbaum, is scheduled to further discuss the collaboration. The alliance is part of broader efforts to bolster Pemex's capabilities and pursue additional partnerships in ethanol production from sugarcane.