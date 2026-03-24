Mexico and Brazil Forge Deepwater Oil Partnership Plans
Brazil's Petrobras is considering a partnership with Mexico's Pemex to collaborate on deepwater oil projects in the Gulf of Mexico. The potential alliance was proposed by Brazilian President Lula, aiming to enhance Pemex's capabilities. Both companies are set to discuss further in an upcoming meeting.
In an emerging development, Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras may soon collaborate with Mexico's Pemex on deepwater oil projects in the Gulf of Mexico. The proposal, suggested by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, focuses on leveraging Petrobras's deepwater operational expertise.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced intentions to consider this potential partnership, expressing the need for Pemex to enhance its expertise in deepwater ventures. Pemex, with its existing joint projects with private companies, seeks to increase output by initiating significant new projects in the Gulf.
A meeting with Petrobras's president, Magda Chambriard, and Mexican officials, including Sheinbaum, is scheduled to further discuss the collaboration. The alliance is part of broader efforts to bolster Pemex's capabilities and pursue additional partnerships in ethanol production from sugarcane.
- READ MORE ON:
- Petrobras
- Pemex
- deepwater oil
- Gulf of Mexico
- Claudia Sheinbaum
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Lula
- partnership
- energy
ALSO READ
Meta Faces $375 Million Penalty Over Youth Safety in New Mexico
Tragedy Strikes: School Shooting in Michoacan, Mexico
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro allowed to serve his 27-year sentence at home due to ill health, reports AP.
Brazil's Petrobras Chief to Explore Oil Partnership in Mexico
Brazil and Mexico Eye Energy Alliances: Petrobras and Pemex Talks Ahead