Minnesota Sues Trump Administration Over Withheld Evidence in Federal Shootings
Minnesota officials filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing them of withholding evidence related to shootings by federal officers. The lawsuit contends that the federal government failed to cooperate with state investigations after the Operation Metro Surge, demanding compliance from the court. The operation faced criticism despite being labeled a success by DHS.
- Country:
- United States
Minnesota officials have launched a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging the withholding of critical evidence tied to three shootings by federal officers, including the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.
The lawsuit asserts that the federal government failed to uphold its agreement to cooperate with state investigations following Operation Metro Surge, an immigration crackdown that deployed thousands of officers to Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Labeled as the largest immigration enforcement operation by the Department of Homeland Security, it garnered severe criticism from Minnesota leaders for questionable officer conduct. The lawsuit insists that withholding investigative evidence during state probes into potential criminal violations within state borders is not permissible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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