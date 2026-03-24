Political Upheaval: Justice Ministry Turmoil in Italy

Amidst a storm of political challenges, two key officials have stepped down from Italy's justice ministry following a referendum defeat regarding judicial reform. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, finds her administration in turmoil as the fallout unfolds.

Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro resigned after revelations surfaced about his stake in a mafia-linked restaurant, alongside the revelation of a business connection with Andrea Caroccia, a man tied to organized crime. Delmastro stated he divested as soon as he became aware of the criminal connections.

Concurrently, Giusi Bartolozzi, the ministry's chief of staff, resigned due to controversial statements she made during the campaign. Together, these exits shine a light on the pressing challenges facing Meloni's government in navigating the complexities of legal and public expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)