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Political Upheaval: Justice Ministry Turmoil in Italy

Two officials resigned from Italy's justice ministry following a failed referendum on judiciary reform. Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro quit over a mafia-linked restaurant stake scandal, while Chief of Staff Giusi Bartolozzi stepped down after making controversial comments. The resignations highlight challenges for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:51 IST
Political Upheaval: Justice Ministry Turmoil in Italy
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Amidst a storm of political challenges, two key officials have stepped down from Italy's justice ministry following a referendum defeat regarding judicial reform. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, finds her administration in turmoil as the fallout unfolds.

Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro resigned after revelations surfaced about his stake in a mafia-linked restaurant, alongside the revelation of a business connection with Andrea Caroccia, a man tied to organized crime. Delmastro stated he divested as soon as he became aware of the criminal connections.

Concurrently, Giusi Bartolozzi, the ministry's chief of staff, resigned due to controversial statements she made during the campaign. Together, these exits shine a light on the pressing challenges facing Meloni's government in navigating the complexities of legal and public expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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