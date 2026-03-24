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Rothschild Bank Raided in Epstein Files Investigation

French prosecutors are investigating suspicions of bribery involving former diplomat Fabrice Aidan, linked to Jeffrey Epstein files. Raids occurred at Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild's Paris branch. Aidan, accused of sharing confidential UN material, denies wrongdoing. The investigation has implicated prominent French figures, including ex-Culture Minister Jack Lang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:09 IST
Rothschild Bank Raided in Epstein Files Investigation
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  • France

French financial prosecutors have launched an investigation into bribery suspicions involving former diplomat Fabrice Aidan, linked to revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein files. The case saw raids last Friday on multiple locations, including the Paris arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild. Investigations are focusing on suspicions of bribery of a foreign public official and complicity.

Aidan, whose name appears over 200 times in documents, is believed to have shared diplomatic documents with Epstein, according to French investigative outlet Mediapart. Aidan's attorney denies any wrongdoing and emphasizes the presumption of innocence. The investigation follows revelations published in the Epstein files and other reports, spurred by a referral from France's Foreign Ministry.

The fallout extends to prominent French figures; former Culture Minister Jack Lang resigned from his position at the Arab World Institute after a preliminary tax fraud investigation opened in response to Epstein-related documents. The investigation highlights ongoing concerns about the effects of the Epstein files abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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