NCB Detains Notorious Drug Trafficker Sandeep Singh Alias Chatha for One Year

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has announced the preventive detention of Sandeep Singh, alias Chatha, a notorious history-sheeter from Punjab. This step follows his deep involvement in drug trafficking activities, despite multiple arrests in the past.

Chatha, known for operating extensive drug networks and engaging in cross-border trafficking, faces seven criminal charges, with three under the NDPS Act of 1985. The NCB highlighted his connection with Jagdeep Singh, a known criminal for supplying weapons and narcotics across states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana.

The NCB's operations dismantled two illegal laboratories, seizing significant narcotics and assets worth Rs 58.6 crore. The agency has ensured his detention under the PITNDPS Act, 1988, which will last a year as confirmed by the Central Advisory Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)