Left Menu

NCB Detains Notorious Drug Trafficker Sandeep Singh Alias Chatha for One Year

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Sandeep Singh alias Chatha for a year, a known criminal involved in drug trafficking. Despite previous arrests, Chatha expanded his illegal network. The NCB froze assets worth Rs 58.6 crore and confirmed his detention after a Central Advisory Board review confirmed its necessity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:33 IST
NCB Detains Notorious Drug Trafficker Sandeep Singh Alias Chatha for One Year
detention
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has announced the preventive detention of Sandeep Singh, alias Chatha, a notorious history-sheeter from Punjab. This step follows his deep involvement in drug trafficking activities, despite multiple arrests in the past.

Chatha, known for operating extensive drug networks and engaging in cross-border trafficking, faces seven criminal charges, with three under the NDPS Act of 1985. The NCB highlighted his connection with Jagdeep Singh, a known criminal for supplying weapons and narcotics across states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana.

The NCB's operations dismantled two illegal laboratories, seizing significant narcotics and assets worth Rs 58.6 crore. The agency has ensured his detention under the PITNDPS Act, 1988, which will last a year as confirmed by the Central Advisory Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026