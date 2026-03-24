NCB Detains Notorious Drug Trafficker Sandeep Singh Alias Chatha for One Year
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Sandeep Singh alias Chatha for a year, a known criminal involved in drug trafficking. Despite previous arrests, Chatha expanded his illegal network. The NCB froze assets worth Rs 58.6 crore and confirmed his detention after a Central Advisory Board review confirmed its necessity.
- Country:
- India
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has announced the preventive detention of Sandeep Singh, alias Chatha, a notorious history-sheeter from Punjab. This step follows his deep involvement in drug trafficking activities, despite multiple arrests in the past.
Chatha, known for operating extensive drug networks and engaging in cross-border trafficking, faces seven criminal charges, with three under the NDPS Act of 1985. The NCB highlighted his connection with Jagdeep Singh, a known criminal for supplying weapons and narcotics across states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana.
The NCB's operations dismantled two illegal laboratories, seizing significant narcotics and assets worth Rs 58.6 crore. The agency has ensured his detention under the PITNDPS Act, 1988, which will last a year as confirmed by the Central Advisory Board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCB
- Sandeep Singh
- drug trafficking
- Punjab
- detention
- NDPS
- illegal network
- heroin
- narcotics
- PITNDPS
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