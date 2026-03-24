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Paris Raids: Corruption Probe at Edmond de Rothschild Amid Diplomat-Epstein Links

Investigators in Paris raided Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild amidst a corruption probe involving Fabrice Aidan, a diplomat linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Aidan, named in over 200 documents, is accused of passing confidential U.N. documents to Epstein. The bank and French officials are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:40 IST
Paris Raids: Corruption Probe at Edmond de Rothschild Amid Diplomat-Epstein Links

French investigators have conducted a raid on the Paris offices of Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild as part of a corruption investigation. This probe links to a diplomat associated with the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to the financial prosecutor's office.

Fabrice Aidan, a former French diplomat, is identified in over 200 documents released by the U.S. Justice Department. These documents include email exchanges allegedly showing Aidan transferring confidential information to Epstein from 2010 to 2016. Aidan denies any wrongdoing, even as the French foreign ministry initiates its own inquiry.

The Swiss bank, under the leadership of Ariane de Rothschild, remains cooperative with authorities. The investigation highlights 'passive corruption' and targets Aidan specifically. Edmond de Rothschild launched an internal inquiry following the suspicions surrounding Aidan's activities during his employment from 2014 to 2016.

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