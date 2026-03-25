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Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

A unit of CK Hutchison has increased its claims in an international arbitration case against Panama, with damages exceeding $2 billion after an alleged illegal takeover of port terminals. This dispute arises amid diplomatic tension following Panama's actions influenced by U.S. concerns over Chinese presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 05:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 05:44 IST
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates
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A unit of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison escalated its international arbitration case against Panama, claiming over $2 billion in damages. Panama Ports Company (PPC), which has operated Balboa and Cristobal terminals for nearly three decades, accused the state of illegally taking over two terminals and company property.

The dispute follows Panama's concession cancellations amid U.S. pressure to limit Chinese influence around the Panama Canal, crucial for global trade. PPC alleged unlawful property seizure and denied access to company files. Panama's presidency did not respond to comment requests. The arbitration case is part of a broader diplomatic clash.

Panama granted temporary concessions to keep terminals operational, handled by APM Terminals and TIL Panama. The conflict hampers CK Hutchison's $23 billion global ports business sale discussions with BlackRock and MSC. Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino called PPC's arbitration accusations "outrageous" and "a lie," asserting the government is prepared with international legal counsel.

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