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Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

A Colombian Air Force plane carrying 125 passengers crashed after takeoff in the Amazon region, resulting in 34 fatalities. The Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 aircraft exploded following a fire, causing ammunition onboard to detonate. Authorities confirm the crew was experienced and there was no external attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 05:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 05:39 IST
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives
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A tragic incident struck the Colombian Amazon region as a Colombian Air Force plane met with disaster shortly after takeoff. The crash resulted in the death of at least 34 people, officials confirmed on Monday.

Luis Emilio Bustos, the borough's mayor of Puerto Leguizamo, revealed the grim statistics to Reuters. Governor Jhon Gabriel Molina of the Putumayo department added that the identities of 21 victims were still pending.

The ill-fated aircraft, a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130, landed only a short distance from its departure point due to igniting onboard ammunition during the ensuing fire. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that the aircraft was well-maintained and ruled out the possibility of malicious intent.

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