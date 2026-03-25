Tiger Woods: The Crescent of a Comeback

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf at the TGL Finals, though his Jupiter Links Golf Club suffered a 9-2 defeat to the Los Angeles Golf Club on Tuesday. Despite the loss, Woods' participation raises hopes for his appearance at the Masters next month.

The 50-year-old golfer, who co-founded the tech-infused TGL with Rory McIlroy, expressed excitement at competing again alongside teammates like Max Homa and Tom Kim. Woods remains focused on recovering fully from his series of injuries to participate in the prestigious tournament.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, expressed determination to compete in the Masters as he recovers from significant injuries. While acknowledging the physical challenges, he's optimistic about fulfilling his goal, reiterating his passion for the sport and his longstanding connection to the Masters Tournament.