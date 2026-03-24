Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Mexican authorities uncovered a harrowing scene on Monday with the discovery of 229 migrants tightly packed in the back of a truck in Veracruz. This marks the first such event in months, suggesting an uptick in migration patterns since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office.

José Manuel Pozos, the deputy government secretary of Veracruz, confirmed the truck's occupants predominantly hailed from Central America. Among them, 17 were minors, some showing signs of dehydration. The truck had been reported stolen, and migrants' cries for help from within a police impound lot led to their discovery.

Historically a corridor for migrants en route to the U.S., Veracruz sees these individuals often falling prey to dangerous conditions imposed by smugglers. Although migration had dwindled with Trump's tenure, recent developments point to a slow resurgence, highlighting ongoing threats faced by those seeking a better future.

(With inputs from agencies.)