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ABC Staff Strike Disrupts Live Broadcasts Amid Pay Dispute

ABC staff have commenced a one-day strike over pay and conditions, disrupting live broadcasts with BBC content. The move follows rejected pay offers, as around 1,000 unionised members voted for industrial action. Management and union are at odds over inflation-related pay and job security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-03-2026 07:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 07:21 IST
ABC Staff Strike Disrupts Live Broadcasts Amid Pay Dispute
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  • Country:
  • Australia

Hundreds of employees at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation began a one-day strike on Wednesday, marking the first walkout in two decades. Disputes over pay and working conditions have interrupted the public broadcaster's live news coverage, with BBC content filling the gap from 11:00 a.m. local time.

Key TV and radio programs face replacement by reruns during the 24-hour strike, following months of unresolved pay negotiations. Most ABC staff recently dismissed the latest proposal of a 10% pay increase over three years and a A$1,000 bonus for select employees.

One-third of ABC's 4,500 personnel are unionized. About 1,000 members supported industrial action after talks stumbled. The Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance claims the offer falls short of inflation and neglects job security, excluding casual staff from the bonus. Chief Executive Erin Madeley emphasized the workers' demand for fair compensation, while Managing Director Hugh Marks labeled the strike as "unfortunate."

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