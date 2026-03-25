Congress Faces Eviction from Iconic Lutyens' Offices

The Congress party in India is facing eviction from its storied offices on Akbar Road and Raisina Road in Lutyens Delhi, as the Estate department has issued a final notice demanding vacating by March 28.

The historic premises, occupied since 1978, currently house the party's headquarters and the Indian Youth Congress. According to party sources, the notice allows less than a week for the party to respond, sparking controversy over the abruptness of the decision.

While the party has not made any official statement, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram criticized the government for potentially selective enforcement of rules. As the Congress considers legal action, the situation remains tense with its new offices at Indira Bhawan already prepared.