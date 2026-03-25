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India's Digital Census 2027: A First with Caste Enumeration

The Indian government will include caste-related questions in the upcoming 2027 Census, a first in its history. This Census, delayed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be fully digital and allow self-enumeration. It aims to provide comprehensive demographic data for policymaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:46 IST
India's Digital Census 2027: A First with Caste Enumeration
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The Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday that enumerators will be notified with caste-related questions for the 2027 Census ahead of its second phase. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that these questions will be finalized based on inputs from various stakeholders.

The 2027 Census will be carried out in two phases: houselisting from April to September 2026, and population enumeration (PE) in February 2027. The upcoming exercise will, for the first time, include caste enumeration and go fully digital with self-enumeration features.

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 11,718 crore for conducting this Census, marking a new chapter with its technological advancements and a broader scope of data collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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