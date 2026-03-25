India's Digital Census 2027: A First with Caste Enumeration

The Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday that enumerators will be notified with caste-related questions for the 2027 Census ahead of its second phase. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that these questions will be finalized based on inputs from various stakeholders.

The 2027 Census will be carried out in two phases: houselisting from April to September 2026, and population enumeration (PE) in February 2027. The upcoming exercise will, for the first time, include caste enumeration and go fully digital with self-enumeration features.

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 11,718 crore for conducting this Census, marking a new chapter with its technological advancements and a broader scope of data collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)