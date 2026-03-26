Left Menu

Nigerian National Arrested in Goa: A Repeat Offender's Reapprehension

A 44-year-old Nigerian, Joseph Ifeanyi Ozoemena, was arrested in Goa for possessing drugs worth Rs 2 lakh. With a prior drug-related arrest in 2017, he attempted to flee but was caught by police who recovered 17.58 gm of amphetamine. He faces charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:00 IST
Nigerian National Arrested in Goa: A Repeat Offender's Reapprehension
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Goa police arrested a Nigerian national, Joseph Ifeanyi Ozoemena, on drug charges in North Goa district. Acting on precise intelligence, the Crime Branch swooped in at dawn to seize narcotics valued at Rs 2 lakh from him.

This arrest is not Ozoemena's first entanglement with the law; he was previously nabbed in 2017 on similar charges and served a seven-year sentence. Following his release in 2024, he was detained before being let go via a High Court decision in December 2025.

The operation, conducted at Cunchelim in Siolim village, saw Ozoemena attempting to escape before swift police intervention led to his capture. Recovered items included 17.58 gm of amphetamine, a scooter, and a mobile, and he now faces charges under the NDPS Act.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Panchkula FDR Scandal: A Financial Mystery

Unveiling the Panchkula FDR Scandal: A Financial Mystery

 India
2
Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami in Jharkhand

Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami in Jharkhand

 India
3
From Vanity Project to Valued Asset: Vijay Mallya Reflects on RCB Success

From Vanity Project to Valued Asset: Vijay Mallya Reflects on RCB Success

 India
4
Fraudulent Fund Misuse Unveiled in Kashmir During COVID-19

Fraudulent Fund Misuse Unveiled in Kashmir During COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is powering energy transition but not without costs

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026