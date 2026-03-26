Nigerian National Arrested in Goa: A Repeat Offender's Reapprehension

In a significant crackdown, Goa police arrested a Nigerian national, Joseph Ifeanyi Ozoemena, on drug charges in North Goa district. Acting on precise intelligence, the Crime Branch swooped in at dawn to seize narcotics valued at Rs 2 lakh from him.

This arrest is not Ozoemena's first entanglement with the law; he was previously nabbed in 2017 on similar charges and served a seven-year sentence. Following his release in 2024, he was detained before being let go via a High Court decision in December 2025.

The operation, conducted at Cunchelim in Siolim village, saw Ozoemena attempting to escape before swift police intervention led to his capture. Recovered items included 17.58 gm of amphetamine, a scooter, and a mobile, and he now faces charges under the NDPS Act.