Tragedy in Riyadh: A Family's Plea for Support
The family of Ravi Gopal, a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, seeks financial aid and a government job for his widow after his untimely death in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh. The district administration is looking into their requests for compensation and employment assistance.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, the family of Ravi Gopal, a 26-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, demands government support following his death in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh. Gopal's remains were returned to his native village, Baghain, Sitapur, where community members gathered for his funeral.
Gopal, who worked in Riyadh as a driver, leaves behind a grieving widow, Ritu, parents, and a young son. Family spokesperson Manmohan Dayal highlights their dire need for financial help and requests a government job to sustain Gopal's widow. Local BJP MLA Asha Maurya has pledged assistance.
The Mahmudabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate, B K Singh, confirms the administration is supporting the family in navigating legal procedures while evaluating their plea for aid. Efforts are underway to provide the necessary assistance.
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