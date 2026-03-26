Tragedy in Riyadh: A Family's Plea for Support

In a tragic incident, the family of Ravi Gopal, a 26-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, demands government support following his death in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh. Gopal's remains were returned to his native village, Baghain, Sitapur, where community members gathered for his funeral.

Gopal, who worked in Riyadh as a driver, leaves behind a grieving widow, Ritu, parents, and a young son. Family spokesperson Manmohan Dayal highlights their dire need for financial help and requests a government job to sustain Gopal's widow. Local BJP MLA Asha Maurya has pledged assistance.

The Mahmudabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate, B K Singh, confirms the administration is supporting the family in navigating legal procedures while evaluating their plea for aid. Efforts are underway to provide the necessary assistance.