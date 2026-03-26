Russian Assault Shakes Odesa: Infrastructure Impacted

An overnight Russian assault left significant damage to port, energy, and industrial infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on Thursday. The attack on this strategic Black Sea area has resulted in one person injured.

As a consequence of the strike, power supply disruptions were reported across several settlements. Governor Kiper conveyed the severity of the situation via the Telegram messaging app, where he highlighted the challenges facing the region.

Efforts have been made to switch critical infrastructure to backup power systems, ensuring the continuity of essential services amid the ongoing conflict-related adversities.