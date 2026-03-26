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Tragic Power Line Incident: Lineman Electrocuted

A lineman in Khejuri died from electrocution during power line repair. Despite securing a shutdown, power was restored prematurely, leading to fatal injuries. Police have filed a case against a substation worker and an unidentified person, initiating further legal steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:14 IST
Tragic Power Line Incident: Lineman Electrocuted
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  • India

A tragic incident struck in Khejuri, where a 33-year-old lineman lost his life due to electrocution during a power line repair. The mishap occurred at the Ratsar power substation when the electricity supply was unexpectedly resumed while Hriday Narayan Yadav was repairing a fault.

Despite taking necessary precautions, including securing a proper shutdown from the substation, Yadav was caught off-guard when the power was restored, receiving a severe electric shock. The incident left him critically injured, and he succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.

Following a complaint by his widow, Poonam Devi, police have registered a case for culpable homicide against Anil Kumar, an employee at the Ratsar substation, and an unidentified person. Authorities are advancing with legal proceedings to address the tragedy.

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