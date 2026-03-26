Tragic Power Line Incident: Lineman Electrocuted

A tragic incident struck in Khejuri, where a 33-year-old lineman lost his life due to electrocution during a power line repair. The mishap occurred at the Ratsar power substation when the electricity supply was unexpectedly resumed while Hriday Narayan Yadav was repairing a fault.

Despite taking necessary precautions, including securing a proper shutdown from the substation, Yadav was caught off-guard when the power was restored, receiving a severe electric shock. The incident left him critically injured, and he succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.

Following a complaint by his widow, Poonam Devi, police have registered a case for culpable homicide against Anil Kumar, an employee at the Ratsar substation, and an unidentified person. Authorities are advancing with legal proceedings to address the tragedy.