Former Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Named in Easter Sunday Attacks Probe

Suresh Sallay, the former head of Sri Lanka's state intelligence service, has been identified as the third suspect in the ongoing investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks. The Sri Lankan court has ordered his appearance next month.

Sallay was apprehended on February 25 and held under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, allowing authorities to interrogate him about the mastermind behind the suicide bombings targeting churches and five-star hotels. Over 270 people, including 11 Indians, perished in the tragic events executed by the local extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat, linked to ISIS.

Visits from Sallay's immediate family have been restricted, and he is under a 90-day police detention. Speculation suggests prior knowledge from the local defense establishment about the attacks, and previous government inaction despite intelligence warnings. The current administration reopened the investigation in late 2024, citing political interference for its initial delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)