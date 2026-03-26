E Cape Unveils R200+ Million Agriculture Recovery Plan

The Eastern Cape Government has announced a sweeping set of interventions to revive and future-proof its agricultural sector, with major investments in disease control, biosecurity, infrastructure, and farmer support, following the devastating impact of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

Delivering the 2026/27 Policy Speech, Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe outlined a multi-layered strategy aimed at restoring livestock production, unlocking export markets, and building resilience across farming systems.

FMD Crisis Triggers Massive Disease Control Response

At the centre of the intervention is a strong response to the recent Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak, which has:

Disrupted livestock production

Restricted animal movement

Limited access to export markets

Caused significant financial losses across the value chain

To contain the outbreak, the province has allocated:

R55 million for procurement of over 1 million vaccine doses

R22 million for critical veterinary consumables

“FMD has highlighted the urgent need to strengthen biosecurity systems,” Kontsiwe said.

R25 Million Boost for Biosecurity Infrastructure

To prevent future outbreaks and enhance resilience, the department is investing:

R25 million in biosecurity infrastructure

This includes systems aimed at:

Disease surveillance and containment

Livestock movement control

Climate risk mitigation in animal production

Export Push: New Quarantine Facility at Dohne Institute

In a major step toward restoring export competitiveness, the province will establish an:

Export quarantine facility at Dohne Agricultural Development Institute

This facility will:

Enable compliance with international export standards

Allow farmers to quarantine livestock before export

Open access to high-value global markets

Digital Traceability and Compliance Strengthened

To improve disease control and regulatory compliance:

R4.5 million allocated for Livestock Identification and Traceability System (LITS)

This system will:

Track livestock movement

Ensure compliance with the Animal Identification Act

Strengthen disease monitoring capabilities

Blended Finance to Unlock Farmer Growth

A major financial support mechanism has been introduced through:

R42 million partnership between ECRDA and Land Bank

This blended finance model will:

Improve access to credit

Support smallholder and emerging farmers

Enable scaling of agricultural enterprises

Infrastructure and Livestock Development Investments

The department has rolled out targeted investments to boost productivity:

R23.3 million 17 shearing sheds 8 stock water projects

R8 million Genetic improvement through 900 sheep and goats



These interventions aim to enhance livestock quality and production efficiency.

Poultry Sector Gets Inclusive Growth Push

To strengthen poultry production:

R18.3 million allocated

40% reserved for youth and women enterprises

Additionally:

R7.5 million for infrastructure development across 7 enterprises

This reflects a strong focus on inclusive agricultural growth.

R80 Million Boost for Grain and Oilseed Production

To improve food security and crop output:

R80 million allocated for grain and oilseed production

62 km of fencing to protect croplands

This will reduce losses and improve yield stability.

Citrus Sector Expansion and Export Competitiveness

The province is targeting growth in high-value citrus exports:

R50 million investment for 36 Black smallholder citrus farms

Collaboration with Citrus Growers Association (CGA)

A major innovation includes:

Use of Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) to control False Codling Moth

Coverage: 4,500 hectares of citrus farms

This cost-effective method is expected to significantly improve export compliance.

Smart Irrigation and Mechanisation Drive

To modernise agriculture:

R900,000 investment in precision irrigation scheduling technology (with ARC)

R5.2 million for shared mechanisation centres

These initiatives will enhance:

Water-use efficiency

Productivity through precision agriculture

Agro-Processing and Niche Sector Support

The department is also investing in value addition and diversification:

R1.5 million to revive milk pasteurising facility (Seven Stars Dairy)

R4 million for lucerne production (300 hectares)

R200,000 for oyster and sea urchin producers

R2 million for small-scale fisheries

Environmental and Land Rehabilitation Focus

To ensure sustainability:

R18 million allocated for land rehabilitation

This will help restore degraded land and improve long-term agricultural viability.

The Bigger Picture: From Crisis to Transformation

The Eastern Cape’s strategy reflects a shift from reactive measures to a holistic agricultural transformation model, focusing on:

Disease resilience and biosecurity

Export competitiveness

Inclusive farmer support

Climate-smart and technology-driven agriculture

By combining disease control, infrastructure investment, and market access strategies, the province aims to rebuild confidence in its agricultural sector and position itself as a competitive player in both domestic and global markets.