E Cape Unveils R200+ Million Agriculture Recovery Plan
“FMD has highlighted the urgent need to strengthen biosecurity systems,” Kontsiwe said.
- Country:
- South Africa
The Eastern Cape Government has announced a sweeping set of interventions to revive and future-proof its agricultural sector, with major investments in disease control, biosecurity, infrastructure, and farmer support, following the devastating impact of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).
Delivering the 2026/27 Policy Speech, Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe outlined a multi-layered strategy aimed at restoring livestock production, unlocking export markets, and building resilience across farming systems.
FMD Crisis Triggers Massive Disease Control Response
At the centre of the intervention is a strong response to the recent Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak, which has:
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Disrupted livestock production
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Restricted animal movement
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Limited access to export markets
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Caused significant financial losses across the value chain
To contain the outbreak, the province has allocated:
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R55 million for procurement of over 1 million vaccine doses
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R22 million for critical veterinary consumables
“FMD has highlighted the urgent need to strengthen biosecurity systems,” Kontsiwe said.
R25 Million Boost for Biosecurity Infrastructure
To prevent future outbreaks and enhance resilience, the department is investing:
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R25 million in biosecurity infrastructure
This includes systems aimed at:
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Disease surveillance and containment
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Livestock movement control
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Climate risk mitigation in animal production
Export Push: New Quarantine Facility at Dohne Institute
In a major step toward restoring export competitiveness, the province will establish an:
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Export quarantine facility at Dohne Agricultural Development Institute
This facility will:
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Enable compliance with international export standards
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Allow farmers to quarantine livestock before export
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Open access to high-value global markets
Digital Traceability and Compliance Strengthened
To improve disease control and regulatory compliance:
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R4.5 million allocated for Livestock Identification and Traceability System (LITS)
This system will:
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Track livestock movement
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Ensure compliance with the Animal Identification Act
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Strengthen disease monitoring capabilities
Blended Finance to Unlock Farmer Growth
A major financial support mechanism has been introduced through:
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R42 million partnership between ECRDA and Land Bank
This blended finance model will:
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Improve access to credit
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Support smallholder and emerging farmers
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Enable scaling of agricultural enterprises
Infrastructure and Livestock Development Investments
The department has rolled out targeted investments to boost productivity:
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R23.3 million
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17 shearing sheds
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8 stock water projects
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R8 million
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Genetic improvement through 900 sheep and goats
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These interventions aim to enhance livestock quality and production efficiency.
Poultry Sector Gets Inclusive Growth Push
To strengthen poultry production:
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R18.3 million allocated
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40% reserved for youth and women enterprises
Additionally:
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R7.5 million for infrastructure development across 7 enterprises
This reflects a strong focus on inclusive agricultural growth.
R80 Million Boost for Grain and Oilseed Production
To improve food security and crop output:
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R80 million allocated for grain and oilseed production
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62 km of fencing to protect croplands
This will reduce losses and improve yield stability.
Citrus Sector Expansion and Export Competitiveness
The province is targeting growth in high-value citrus exports:
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R50 million investment for 36 Black smallholder citrus farms
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Collaboration with Citrus Growers Association (CGA)
A major innovation includes:
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Use of Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) to control False Codling Moth
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Coverage: 4,500 hectares of citrus farms
This cost-effective method is expected to significantly improve export compliance.
Smart Irrigation and Mechanisation Drive
To modernise agriculture:
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R900,000 investment in precision irrigation scheduling technology (with ARC)
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R5.2 million for shared mechanisation centres
These initiatives will enhance:
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Water-use efficiency
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Productivity through precision agriculture
Agro-Processing and Niche Sector Support
The department is also investing in value addition and diversification:
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R1.5 million to revive milk pasteurising facility (Seven Stars Dairy)
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R4 million for lucerne production (300 hectares)
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R200,000 for oyster and sea urchin producers
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R2 million for small-scale fisheries
Environmental and Land Rehabilitation Focus
To ensure sustainability:
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R18 million allocated for land rehabilitation
This will help restore degraded land and improve long-term agricultural viability.
The Bigger Picture: From Crisis to Transformation
The Eastern Cape’s strategy reflects a shift from reactive measures to a holistic agricultural transformation model, focusing on:
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Disease resilience and biosecurity
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Export competitiveness
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Inclusive farmer support
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Climate-smart and technology-driven agriculture
By combining disease control, infrastructure investment, and market access strategies, the province aims to rebuild confidence in its agricultural sector and position itself as a competitive player in both domestic and global markets.