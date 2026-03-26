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Court Upholds Mosque Eviction, Waives Fine for Petitioners

The Allahabad High Court upheld an eviction order for a mosque on gram sabha land in Bakshi Ka Talab, while cancelling a fine on petitioners. Despite claims the mosque was longstanding and unrelated to petitioners, the court ruled they lacked legal rights to the land, acknowledging their non-involvement in its construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:00 IST
Court Upholds Mosque Eviction, Waives Fine for Petitioners
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The Allahabad High Court, in a significant ruling, upheld an eviction order concerning a mosque constructed on gram sabha land in the Bakshi Ka Talab area. The court refused to intervene with the district administration's decision, despite the petitioners' attempt to challenge the eviction.

Justice Alok Mathur, presiding over the Lucknow bench, set aside the fine imposed on petitioners Shahban and others. These individuals argued that the mosque, built approximately 60 years ago by the local Muslim community, was not recently encroached upon and that they were merely visitors with no involvement in its construction or governance.

The court acknowledged their lack of involvement but emphasized that the land belonged to the gram sabha, according to revenue records. Consequently, the petitioners were unable to establish legal rights over the property. This decision highlights the sensitivity surrounding land ownership and usage in regional disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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