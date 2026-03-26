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Pakistan's Fierce Stand: Operation against Afghan Taliban Presses On

Pakistan continues its military operation, Operation Ghazab lil Haq, targeting the Afghan Taliban to eliminate terrorism. The temporary pause for Eid celebrations has ended, and the operation persists to diminish terrorism threats. Pakistan remains committed to safeguarding its people, collaborating with China on these matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:04 IST
Pakistan's Fierce Stand: Operation against Afghan Taliban Presses On
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to a military campaign against the Afghan Taliban, continuing Operation Ghazab lil Haq until the terrorist threat is neutralized. A brief halt for Eid al-Fitr has concluded, and efforts are now refocused on dismantling terrorist networks within Taliban territories.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi underscored the operation's precision, aimed at terrorist leadership, infrastructure, and supporters. Addressing concerns about border crossings and China's potential mediation, Andrabi emphasized ongoing communication channels with key stakeholders, particularly China, to foster regional stability.

Operation efforts have reportedly weakened the operational capacity of terrorist factions like the TTP. Pakistani authorities remain resolute in protecting national security and concluding the operation once the set objectives are met, highlighting collaboration with China as part of their strategic approach.

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