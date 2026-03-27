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Runway Reopens at LaGuardia Amid Investigation into Fatal Collision

LaGuardia Airport's runway, closed after a fatal collision between an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck, reopened ahead of schedule. The NTSB investigates, noting tracking technologies and communication failures as contributing factors. The incident resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 01:55 IST
Runway Reopens at LaGuardia Amid Investigation into Fatal Collision
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LaGuardia Airport has partially resumed operations on a runway closed since a deadly incident involving an Air Canada Express plane and a fire truck. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the reopening of the runway ahead of the previously estimated Friday deadline.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is actively investigating the collision that occurred last Sunday. Officials have pointed out lapses in tracking technologies, noting that a ground surveillance system failed to generate necessary alerts about proximate vehicles. Additionally, the fire truck did not have a transponder to communicate its location to air traffic control.

In the aftermath of the crash, two pilots lost their lives, while 39 passengers and crew members sustained injuries. The FAA and NTSB are focusing their investigation on the communications between the landing aircraft, air traffic control, and the fire truck. They highlight the importance of ensuring fire trucks are equipped with tracking transponders at busy airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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