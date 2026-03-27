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The Legal Battle Over Noelia Castillo: A Landmark Euthanasia Case in Spain

Noelia Castillo, a 25-year-old Spanish woman, sought and received euthanasia after a contentious legal and familial battle. Despite her family's opposition, courts upheld her right under Spain's euthanasia laws. Castillo's case, driven by her psychiatric illness, became a focal point in public and legal debates on euthanasia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 27-03-2026 01:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 01:53 IST
The Legal Battle Over Noelia Castillo: A Landmark Euthanasia Case in Spain
  • Country:
  • Spain

Noelia Castillo, a 25-year-old from Spain, has ended her life through euthanasia following a prolonged legal struggle with her family. Castillo faced opposition from her parents and legal challenges, but her right to euthanasia was upheld by Spanish courts.

Castillo, who had suffered from psychiatric illness and severe physical disabilities, became a central figure in Spain's euthanasia debate. Spain legalized euthanasia in 2021, but the laws faced scrutiny as Castillo's case highlighted familial and societal tensions over assisted dying.

The case, which involved intervention from the European Court of Human Rights, underscored the complexities of euthanasia legislation. Castillo's family argued that her mental illness impeded her decision-making capabilities, a view rejected by Spanish courts.

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