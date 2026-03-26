Cabinet Meeting on SC Internal Reservation Deferred Due to Bypolls

The Karnataka government's special Cabinet meeting, intended to address internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, has been postponed due to the Model Code of Conduct in effect for the upcoming Assembly bypolls. The meeting was set for March 27 but will now occur post the April 9 bypolls, as stated by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

Minister Patil explained the deferment followed legal counsel from the Advocate General, who advised that the meeting could potentially breach the Model Code due to its policy nature. Consequently, while the Cabinet met on Thursday, it deferred decisions on this specific matter but continued regular administrative processes.

In its session, the Cabinet sanctioned various items, including the appointment of retired Judge A G Gangadhar in the Lokayukta, payment of Rs 23 crore in hospital dues, and adjustments to seniority lists for Water Resources Department staff. Also approved were several legislative measures, including laws on educational land regulation and vehicle tax concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)