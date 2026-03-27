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Allahabad HC Demands Clarity in FIR Rape Cases

The Allahabad High Court flagged gaps in a police case's FIR regarding rape claims, instructing senior officials to explain and remedy discrepancies. The court urged better FIR practices, especially where rape is reported, directing UP Police to ensure compliance and fairness in investigations, referencing previous legal judgments for stringent adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:25 IST
Allahabad HC Demands Clarity in FIR Rape Cases
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  • India

The Allahabad High Court has expressed severe concern over inconsistencies in a police complaint process, noting a crucial omission regarding rape allegations in a First Information Report (FIR). Despite the complaint citing rape, these charges were not included in the FIR, prompting the court to demand reports and corrective actions from senior police and administrative figures in Uttar Pradesh.

Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari ordered the DGP, principal secretary (home), and Bareilly's SSP to submit detailed compliance reports outlining measures being implemented. Moreover, they have been instructed to devise a system to enhance police sensitivity concerning accurate FIR registrations. The high court also pushed for disciplinary actions against officials involved in this oversight.

These directives emerged from a petition by Shivam Singh, who challenged the charges and validity of his marriage. This situation highlighted a serious procedural lapse, underlining mandatory FIR registration in cognizable offenses, a principle upheld by past rulings like Ramesh Kumari vs State (NCT of Delhi), reaffirmed by the high court in this case.

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