China Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with U.S.

In a bid to fortify economic relations, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has communicated the nation's intent to boost trade cooperation with the United States. This development emerged during talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The meeting took place at a World Trade Organization assembly in Cameroon, reflecting the global context of their discourse.

The discussions are aimed at bridging gaps between the two economic giants, fostering a cooperative future amid lingering global trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)