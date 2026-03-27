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China Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with U.S.

China expressed its willingness to enhance economic and trade ties with the United States, as stated by Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. This statement was made during a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at a World Trade Organization meeting in Cameroon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 04:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 04:56 IST
China Seeks Stronger Economic Ties with U.S.
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In a bid to fortify economic relations, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has communicated the nation's intent to boost trade cooperation with the United States. This development emerged during talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The meeting took place at a World Trade Organization assembly in Cameroon, reflecting the global context of their discourse.

The discussions are aimed at bridging gaps between the two economic giants, fostering a cooperative future amid lingering global trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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