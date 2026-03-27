French Ex-Police Officer Detained in Portugal Over Dual Homicide

A Portuguese judge has ordered the detention of Cedric Prizzon, a French ex-police officer, who is suspected of killing two women in northern Portugal. The victims, identified as Audry Cavalier and Angela Cadillac, were Prizzon's partner and former partner. Their bodies were uncovered in a remote location.

Prizzon was apprehended near Meda, northeastern Portugal, with falsified documents, two children, an unlicensed firearm, and €17,000 cash. He is under suspicion for involvement in a kidnapping and double homicide, according to the Criminal Police in Portugal.

A judge has ruled that Prizzon should remain in pre-trial detention and has suspended his parental rights. The investigation, initially conducted by a prosecutor in France, links him to the unlawful confinement of a woman and her 13-year-old son from the Aveyron region.

(With inputs from agencies.)