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David Sacks Steps Down as White House AI and Crypto Czar

David Sacks is resigning from his role as the White House AI and crypto czar to join the Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. As co-chair, he will address broader technology issues. Sacks, a key Trump administration figure, calls for an exit from the Iran conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 06:32 IST
David Sacks Steps Down as White House AI and Crypto Czar
  • Country:
  • United States

David Sacks, the White House's artificial intelligence and crypto czar, has announced his resignation. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, he stated that he has concluded his tenure as a special government employee.

Sacks will now join President Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, enabling him to address a wider range of technology issues. He has been a prominent figure since Trump's second term, advocating for the U.S. to exit the Iran war.

Sacks was appointed in December 2024, adhering to the U.S.'s cap on special government employment days. During his role, he eased restrictions on AI chip shipments to China. He continues to support Trump's AI policy framework.

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