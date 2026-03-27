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Peter Burling: The New Helm of Luna Rossa

Peter Burling, notable for winning the America's Cup three times with New Zealand, has been named as a potential driver for Luna Rossa, an Italian team. Burling's switch comes after he parted ways with Team New Zealand last year. The upcoming America's Cup will be held in Naples, Italy, in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 06:34 IST
Peter Burling: The New Helm of Luna Rossa

Peter Burling is set to challenge his former team as he takes a pivotal role with Italian contenders Luna Rossa in pursuit of the America's Cup. Burling, a three-time winner with Team New Zealand, left the team last year following unsuccessful contract negotiations.

Among Luna Rossa's lineup, Burling stands alongside Italian sailors Ruggero Tita, Marco Gradoni, and Margherita Porro. Burling expressed enthusiasm about the diverse crew, stating, "Everyone wants to perform at the highest level, and I think that competition's really healthy to drive the collective forward."

The event marks a historic occasion as the 38th America's Cup will be hosted by Naples in July 2027, the first time Italy takes on the prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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