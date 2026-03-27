ECI Nabs 381 Kg of Jewellery in Surprise Vehicle Check

The Election Commission's flying squad made a significant seizure in Ashok Nagar, part of the T Nagar Assembly constituency. During a routine vehicle check on March 26, they confiscated gold and silver jewellery estimated to be worth Rs 77.29 crore.

The squad discovered about 381 kg of jewellery being transported in a vehicle. The driver explained that the usual transport vehicle suffered a tire burst, necessitating the transfer of the precious cargo to another vehicle.

Despite the explanation, the goods were seized because they were not supported by proper documentation, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)