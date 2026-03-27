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Bank's Role in Ghislaine Maxwell's Hidden Wealth Unveiled

Ghislaine Maxwell used funds in part managed by Swiss bank UBS to buy a secluded property in New Hampshire as she sought to hide from authorities. Despite a subpoena, UBS facilitated financial transactions linked to Maxwell, convicted of trafficking children for sex, underscoring banks' questionable dealings with high-profile clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:47 IST
Bank's Role in Ghislaine Maxwell's Hidden Wealth Unveiled
Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of trafficking children for sex, used funds managed by Swiss bank UBS to purchase a hidden estate in New Hampshire just before her arrest in 2020, a detailed investigation reveals.

A Department of Justice file shows UBS processed payments for Maxwell even after a subpoena demanded they disclose her financial dealings, casting a shadow over big banks' handling of affluent clients.

Reports highlight that banks, including Barclays, continued financial services for Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein well past dubious points, spotlighting the financial world's struggles with prioritizing ethics over profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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