Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of trafficking children for sex, used funds managed by Swiss bank UBS to purchase a hidden estate in New Hampshire just before her arrest in 2020, a detailed investigation reveals.

A Department of Justice file shows UBS processed payments for Maxwell even after a subpoena demanded they disclose her financial dealings, casting a shadow over big banks' handling of affluent clients.

Reports highlight that banks, including Barclays, continued financial services for Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein well past dubious points, spotlighting the financial world's struggles with prioritizing ethics over profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)