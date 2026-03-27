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Assam's Political Heat: CM Sarma's Bold Promises and Migrant Stand

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to 'break the backbone' of Bangladeshi Miyas if the BJP-led coalition returns to power. Pledging to foster a 'strong Assamese society,' Sarma also promised job creation and educational benefits while criticizing opposition Congress for underdevelopment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:41 IST
Assam's Political Heat: CM Sarma's Bold Promises and Migrant Stand
Assam
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery campaign rhetoric, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly stated that the government under BJP's coalition, if re-elected, will '.break the backbone.' of Bangladeshi Miyas in the state. Addressing an election rally in Dhakuakhana, Sarma emphasized his commitment to bolstering a 'strong Assamese society' and curtailing illegal immigration's impact on the indigenous populace.

Moreover, Sarma highlighted the government's achievements in reclaiming 1.5 lakh bighas of land from these immigrants, vowing to extend this to 5 lakh bighas. Promising economic growth, he also assured 2 lakh government jobs and entrepreneurial incentives for Assam's youth.

Taking a dig at Congress, Sarma accused them of contributing to the state's underdevelopment, positing that Congress has minimal chances of reclaiming governance. The elections, decisive for Assam's legislative future, are scheduled for April 9, with results due on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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