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Defence ministry clears proposals worth Rs 2.38 lakh crore to augment defence capabilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:42 IST
Defence ministry clears proposals worth Rs 2.38 lakh crore to augment defence capabilities.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence ministry clears proposals worth Rs 2.38 lakh crore to augment defence capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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