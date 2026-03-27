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Tragic Highway Collision in Kaushambi: Eight Devotees Killed

A tragic accident on a highway in Kaushambi district resulted in the death of eight devotees when their pickup truck collided with a stationary trailer. The accident injured several others, with rescue operations underway. The incident emphasizes the ongoing dangers present on highways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:41 IST
Tragic Highway Collision in Kaushambi: Eight Devotees Killed
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  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of eight devotees when their pickup truck collided with a stationary trailer on a national highway in Kaushambi district on Friday, police reported.

The collision occurred under the jurisdiction of the Saini police station, with the truck en route to Fatehpur from Prayagraj carrying around two dozen passengers, including women and children.

According to Additional Director General Prayagraj Jyoti Narayan, rescue efforts are ongoing, and the injured have been taken to a nearby Community Health Centre. Authorities are awaiting further details as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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