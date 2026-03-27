Manipur Secures Major Boost in Rural and Agricultural Infrastructure as Centre Approves New KVKs, Explores Tissue Culture Lab

In a significant push to strengthen agricultural innovation and rural infrastructure in the Northeast, Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen held a high-level meeting with Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi today. The meeting has yielded concrete outcomes that could reshape the state’s agricultural extension ecosystem and accelerate rural connectivity.

During the interaction, Kipgen expressed gratitude to the Union Government for extending the timeline of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-I), a flagship rural roads scheme that has been pivotal in improving last-mile connectivity across Manipur’s difficult terrain. The extension is expected to ensure the completion of several pending road projects, particularly in remote hill districts where logistical challenges have historically delayed infrastructure rollout.

Strategic Push for Agricultural Transformation

A key outcome of the meeting was the Union Minister’s directive to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to establish six new Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in Manipur. This move represents a substantial expansion of the state’s agricultural extension network.

KVKs play a critical role in India’s farm ecosystem by:

Acting as knowledge and resource centres for farmers

Providing training in modern agricultural techniques, climate-resilient farming, and organic practices

Facilitating technology transfer from research institutions to field-level implementation

Supporting livelihood diversification, including horticulture, fisheries, and animal husbandry

Currently, Manipur has limited KVK coverage relative to its diverse agro-climatic zones. The addition of six new centres is expected to:

Increase farmer outreach by tens of thousands of beneficiaries annually

Improve adoption rates of high-yield and climate-resilient crop varieties

Strengthen capacity-building programs, especially for women and youth in rural areas

Focus on Biotechnology: Proposed Tissue Culture Lab

In a forward-looking move, Union Minister Chouhan also urged the Manipur government to submit a formal proposal for establishing a Tissue Culture Laboratory in the state. This facility could mark a major leap in agricultural biotechnology adoption in Manipur.

Tissue culture technology enables:

Rapid multiplication of disease-free planting material

Enhanced productivity in crops like banana, orchids, bamboo, and medicinal plants

Preservation of rare and indigenous plant species, crucial for biodiversity-rich regions like Manipur

Given that horticulture contributes significantly to Manipur’s rural economy—with crops such as pineapple, orange, ginger, and floriculture products—the proposed lab could:

Boost export potential of high-value crops

Reduce dependency on external planting material

Support startups and agri-entrepreneurs in biotechnology-driven farming

Strengthening Rural Development Synergies

Kipgen also briefed the Union Minister on ongoing initiatives in Manipur’s agriculture and rural development sectors, highlighting efforts to integrate:

Sustainable farming practices

Infrastructure development under central schemes

Livelihood generation programs under rural missions

The Centre’s positive response signals a growing emphasis on region-specific interventions for the Northeast, recognizing its unique geographic and socio-economic challenges.

Broader Implications

The decisions taken during the meeting align with the Government of India’s broader vision of:

Doubling farmers’ income through technology-driven agriculture

Strengthening rural infrastructure to enable market access and mobility

Promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in agriculture through localized innovation

For Manipur, these developments could serve as a catalyst for:

Enhanced agricultural productivity and resilience

Increased employment opportunities in rural areas

Greater integration into national and global agri-value chains

As the state prepares to submit detailed proposals and coordinate with central agencies, the coming months will be crucial in translating these policy-level commitments into on-ground transformation.