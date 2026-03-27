New Era for India’s Agricultural Education: ICAR Institutions Make Debut in QS World Rankings 2026

In a landmark achievement for India’s agricultural education and research ecosystem, premier institutions under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have secured their first-ever entry in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, signaling the country’s rising global stature in agri-sciences.

The recognition aligns with India’s broader vision of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’, with a strong emphasis on skilled human capital, a priority highlighted by the Prime Minister during the Chief Secretaries’ Conference in December 2025.

Global Recognition Amid Intense Competition

The 2026 QS rankings, released on March 25 by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluated over 21,000 academic programmes across more than 1,900 universities worldwide. Institutions were assessed on key parameters such as:

Academic reputation

Employer reputation

Research citations and impact

International collaboration

Amid this highly competitive global landscape, two ICAR institutions have achieved a historic breakthrough:

ICAR–Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly Ranked in the 51–100 band globally in Veterinary Science The only Indian institution in the global top 100 in this category

ICAR–Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi Ranked in the 151–200 band in Agriculture & Forestry Among a select group of Indian institutions achieving global recognition



Strong Showing by Indian Institutions

India’s presence in the Agriculture & Forestry category has also expanded significantly, with 10 Indian universities featured among 475 globally, reflecting a growing academic footprint.

Other notable Indian institutions include:

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) – 151–200 band

University of Delhi – 151–200 band

IIT Kharagpur – 151–200 band

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) – 201–250 band

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar – debut in 301–350 band

ICAR’s Strategic Push Behind the Success

The achievement is the result of sustained efforts by ICAR to build a world-class, multidisciplinary, and research-intensive ecosystem under the National Agricultural Research, Education and Extension System (NAREES).

Key focus areas driving this success include:

Integration of basic and applied research in agri-food and livestock systems

Strengthening climate-resilient agriculture and sustainability research

Promoting translational science and field-level outreach

Enhancing global collaborations and academic visibility

Leadership Perspective

Dr. M. L. Jat, Secretary (DARE) and Director General, ICAR, emphasized that the rankings reflect the multidimensional contributions of ICAR’s institutions:

“The debut of ICAR’s Deemed Universities is a testament to their sustained excellence in both fundamental and applied sciences. Their performance stands out in a competitive global environment where institutions are evaluated not just on research, but also on societal impact.”

He highlighted that institutions like IARI and IVRI have adopted an integrated approach, combining:

High-quality research

Innovation-driven solutions

Strong extension networks reaching farmers and stakeholders

Their contributions to crop improvement, livestock health, and climate-resilient agriculture have further enhanced their global standing.

Beyond Rankings: Building India’s Knowledge Economy

The recognition carries broader implications for India’s development trajectory:

Strengthening agricultural higher education as a pillar of economic growth

Supporting food security and sustainable farming systems

Creating a skilled workforce for future agri-tech and bio-economy sectors

A strong alumni network and stakeholder trust have also played a crucial role in elevating the global visibility of ICAR institutions.

A Turning Point for Agricultural Education

As India advances toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the global recognition of ICAR institutions marks a turning point where:

Indian agricultural universities are competing with global leaders

The country is emerging as a knowledge hub in agri-sciences

Innovation in agriculture is increasingly science-driven and globally benchmarked

This milestone not only reflects past achievements but also sets the stage for India to lead in agricultural research, education, and innovation on the global stage.